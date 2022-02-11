Ford hires former Tesla engineer to lead ‘Advanced EV Development’

By

Ford has hired former Tesla Engineer Alan Clarke, who left the company over twelve years to oversee Ford’s “Advanced EV Development” projects.

According to Clarke’s LinkedIn, he accepted the position this week and officially joined Ford in California. At Tesla, he spent over twelve years in the company’s engineering department. In September 2009, he joined Tesla as the Senior Design Engineer on Model X and Model S projects, including the advanced engineering processes for the drive unit, drive train, voltage distribution, and closure panels for the all-electric SUV.

In January 2012, Clarke was promoted to the Senior Manager of New Programs Engineering, where he oversaw the engineering and development of advanced prototypes and future models at Tesla’s Los Angeles Design and Engineering Center. He then moved to Director of New Programs Engineering until leaving Tesla in January 2022.

Clarke confirmed the move to Ford on his LinkedIn. It was initially reported by Automotive News.

Ford has expanded its electric vehicle projects recently, as CEO Jim Farley announced that the company will aim to produce 600,000 electric vehicles within the next 22 months. Ford, attempting to become the first legacy automaker to scale electric vehicle production, is also looking to invest $30 billion in EV development through 2025. Ford recently stated it would restructure its EV playbook with an additional $20 billion.

