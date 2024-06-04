Ford launches mass production of Explorer EV in Europe

By

Ford has officially launched the mass production of the all-electric Explorer EV at the company’s electric vehicle assembly plant in Cologne, Germany.

After a $2 billion investment in Germany that transformed one of its most historic plants into a “factory of the future,” Ford has officially started building the all-new Explorer EV, expanding its lineup of all-electric SUVs.

The Explorer EV is the first vehicle to come off of production lines at the Ford Cologne Electric Vehicle Center, marking a significant step in the company’s Model e division and what is expected to be a new chapter in what is one of the world’s most legendary car companies.

Vice President of Manufacturing for Ford in Europe and International Markets Group, Kieran Cahill, said:

“To see the Cologne factory founded by Ford in 1930 being transformed into a state-of-the-art electric vehicle production facility is nothing short of amazing. The start of mass production of electric vehicles, with the new all-electric Explorer, marks the beginning of a new era for Ford in Europe.”

Ford Explorer EV

The Explorer EV is a combination of Ford’s take on German engineering and American attitude while also focusing on what consumers have shown they would like in future vehicle models.

Offering more than 600 kilometers (373 miles) on a full charge, the Explorer EV also features a 15-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a spacious interior that is perfect for the adventurous drivers that the vehicle caters to.

Last year, when Ford announced the Explorer EV, it also said it would have the ability to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes.

A Second EV Later this Year

Ford will launch a second EV later this year as it plans to reveal what it says will be “a new sports crossover.” It plans to launch the vehicle “shortly” and will start building the car at the Cologne factory by the end of 2024.

The Cologne Electric Vehicle Center is helping Ford make its way toward carbon neutrality by reducing greenhouse gases.

