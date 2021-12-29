Ford Mustang Mach-E beats out Tesla Model 3 for NYPD, City Gov’t use

By

The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) announced today that it will order 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles to join the City’s law enforcement and emergency response teams for regular use. The Mustang Mach-E was chosen over the Tesla Model 3, which was another possible option as it was being considered by the NYC DCAS.

“Today, the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services announced that it is placing an order for 184 all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Sport Crossover Utility Vehicles for law enforcement and emergency response use,” the DCAS wrote in a press release. “The new electric crossovers, purchased as part of the City’s largest electric vehicle (EV) purchase to date, are slated for use by the New York City Police Department (NYPD), the New York City Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Correction, the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Department of Environmental Protection, NYC Emergency Management, DCAS Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

The 184 Mustang Mach-E vehicles will replace current gas-powered cars that are still used in the City’s fleet. The City expects to take delivery of all 184 units by June 30, 2022, it said.

“Smart investments in fleet electrification will help New York City break its dependence on fossil fuels, “Dawn M Pinnick, Acting Commissioner of the NYC DCAS, said. “We are working successfully toward achieving the ambitious goal of an all-electric City vehicle fleet by 2035 by taking steps to fight the climate crisis every day.”

The NYPD utilizes over 6,200 light-duty vehicles for law enforcement, which is the largest group of vehicles in the City fleet, which consists of almost 30,000 cars. It will be the largest order of all-electric plug-in vehicles in law enforcement history and will pave the way for New York City to fully electrify its fleet by 2035.

“Law enforcement vehicles are the largest and most visible part of our City’s fleet,” Keith Kerman, Deputy Commissioner for DCAS and NYC Chief Fleet Officer, said. “This order of all-electric Mach-Es will enable our law enforcement agencies to put electric models to the full test and work out maintenance, lights and sirens, charging, and other operational issues. It is a critical step towards our goal of a fully electric fleet.”

The NYC DCAS signed the contract and registered it on December 22nd. The process for finding and commissioning these vehicles was not easy, as the DCAS sought information in June 2017 for the first time regarding the City’s process of bidding for vehicles, equipment, and fuel. The City will spend $11.5 million on initial orders, and its contract with a Minority and/or women-owned business enterprise vendor will remain intact for five years.

As previously mentioned, the Tesla Model 3 was also considered. The City would have bought around 250 Model 3 sedans for $12.4 million at a price of $51,940 per unit.

The NYC DCAS did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

