Ford completes first deliveries of Mustang Mach-E in China

Ford has successfully handed off the first units of the Mustang Mach-E to Chinese buyers, the company announced on December 26.

“The award-winning Mustang Mach-E was officially delivered to first customers in China on Sunday, December 26,” Ford wrote in a press release earlier this week. “The locally-produced Mach-E is being sold via Ford BEV’s growing network of direct-to-customer stores located in major Chinese metropolitan markets. Currently, there are 25 such stores dedicated to the sale of Ford electric vehicles in China.”

The Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first fully-electric vehicle and the car that essentially launched the U.S. automaker into the EV sector as a serious player in the industry’s development and expansion. While Tesla had the Model Y crossover, which has quickly overtaken the Model 3 as its most popular vehicle, Ford launched its own electric crossover under the highly-popular Mustang name. It has been a widespread success and has been the fourth best-selling EV in the U.S. market this year. It will be third, as it will overtake the Chevrolet Bolt EV when December figures are published. The Bolt is under a production suspension due to battery issues.

One of the first owners of the Mustang Mach-E in China was ad executive and Mustang fan Jin Zhang, who told Ford that he will use his new, all-electric vehicle as a family car.

The Mach-E was produced at Changan, Ford’s Chongqing, China manufacturing plant. Mustang Mach-E lines at the plant were active as of October 18th, 2021.

The expansion of Ford’s EV footprint is expanding, along with its proposed product line that could launch the company’s reputation as an electric vehicle powerhouse. Ford has also announced its F-150 Lightning pickup truck and the E-Transit van for its second and third electric vehicles. It recently announced that it would open the order bank for the F-150 Lightning in January, and it is also working to expand the production capacity of the all-electric pickup by doubling its potential manufacturing capabilities.

Ford plans to build at least twice of its project 70,000 to 80,000 unit F-150 Lightning capacity in the coming years, CEO Jim Farley said to CNBC, “We’re going to try to double that…Don’t bet against Ford when we have to increase capacity. This is what we do.”

