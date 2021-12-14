Ford Mustang Mach-E captures KBB’s EV Best Buy of 2022

By

Ford has captured a tremendous accolade with the Mustang Mach-E after Kelley Blue Book announced that the all-electric crossover is the Electric Vehicle Best Buy for 2022.

“As the electric vehicle (EV) market starts to heat up, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is landing some of the best punches in the EV battle,” KBB wrote in their extensive review of the Mach-E. “Available for sale in all 50 states, the Mustang Mach-E brings some of the best plug-in style, tech, and performance available among (relatively) affordable electric cars. Its SUV-leaning shape and fresh attitude also contribute to the Mach-E’s value to both Ford and to the emerging EV landscape.”

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is not your typical Mustang. Ford’s traditional signature vehicle has never broken away from its typical sporty build until the Detroit-based automaker decided to go in a different direction for the electrified version. It has evidently worked out for Ford, as the company has captured the spot for the fourth best-selling EV in the United States in 2021. By the end of the year, the Mustang Mach-E will overtake the Chevrolet Bolt for third place, which has had its production lines halted for the remainder of 2021 due to battery issues.

The Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first electric vehicle. The manufacturer currently has plans to launch two more vehicles by next year: the F-150 Lightning, the all-electric version of the country’s best-selling pickup, and the E-Transit van. Both will be available next year, Ford says.

The four variants of the Mustang Mach-E that Ford currently offers provide a nearly-catered option for any customer who chooses to purchase one. However, combining the Mustang name, which has traditionally been coupled with high-powered internal combustion engines, with a body style that the American consumer has evidently favored and an electric powertrain, may have been Ford’s best idea to date. Ford is the American automaker with the most weight in its shift to electrification, especially as it has made it evidently clear that it is willing to take nearly any means necessary to compete with the big names of the EV sector.

KBB’s evaluation of the Mustang Mach-E is simple: the value is too good to refuse. “$43,895 may seem like a high board to dive from at first, but the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is well worth it. The Ford EV SUV is eligible for the maximum $7,500 federal EV tax credit, plus any other state and local incentives in your area. And if you’ve been pricing electric vehicles lately, you know that they command a premium over non-EVs,” KBB wrote. Additionally, the Mach-E strikes off “the two classic pillars of automotive appeal — performance and style.”

