Ford addresses Mustang Mach-E delivery delays with monetary offer and free charging

Ford is offering Mustang Mach-E reservation holders experiencing delivery delays some unique compensation for their patience. A few Mach-E customers have received and email reportedly sent by Ford claiming that the company will be “providing a $1,000 private offer” and 250 kWh of complimentary fast charging to those affected by the ongoing delivery delays.

Details of the email were shared in the Mach-E Club forum, where a number of customers confirmed receiving the notice from Ford. However, some members of the forum remarked that they received the same email from Ford, but any references to a $1,000 offer were omitted or excluded.

The following is an excerpt from Ford’s email to Mach-E customers.

Thank you for putting your trust in Ford Motor Company and for taking the first step toward an electrified future, with the order of your Mustang Mach-E. We are all so excited to have you as a customer and believe you deserve an excellent shopping and ownership experience.

This is why we want to take a moment to update you on some of the challenges we’ve faced in meeting demand and delivery timing for the Mustang Mach-E. We continue to build and ship vehicles every day, but we’re doing so with a meticulous attention to detail and dedication to quality. Your vehicle timing was impacted by more than one of these quality checks.

We know you are anxious to get driving and experience the 0-60 thrills, zero emissions and more from the Mustang Mach-E. Because we believe that customers should be treated like family, we are providing you a $1000 private offer on your Mustang Mach-E at time of delivery at your Ford dealership. Your dealer is aware of this unique offer. If you have already taken delivery, you can contact Ford at the number listed below to claim this offer. We are also providing you an additional 250 kWh of complimentary DC fast charging on us.

Your Mustang Mach-E comes with 250 kWh and you will have an additional 250 kWh for a total of 500 kWh of complimentary charging at Electrify America fast charging stations on the FordPass Charging Network2.

Please download the FordPass App3, activate your vehicle’s modem and also go online to www.ford.com/connectedservices to activate your two years of complimentary access to the FordPass Charging Network and 500 kWh of fast charging. Once enrolled, your complimentary charging will show up in your account.

The email was signed by Andrew Frick, who is the Vice President of Sales in US and Canada. The Mach-E forum suggests that Ford Mach-e customers who experienced a delivery delay, but have already received their vehicle could still receive the automaker’s $1000 offering and 250kWh of complimentary charging. Those who already have their Mach-E cars are advised to contact Ford directly. The $1,000 offer is valid only through 9/1/2021 for customers who have already received their Mach-E orders.

As for the additional 250 kWh complimentary charging, Ford notes that the incentive would be available in April. It also requires Mach-E owners to have Modem and FordPass Charging Network access to be activated.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, email us at [email protected] or reach out to me at [email protected].