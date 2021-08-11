Ford Mustang Mach-E orders meet six-week delay over chip shortage

By

The ongoing chip shortage appears to be affecting Ford as well, with the veteran automaker recently informing some Mustang Mach-E customers that their orders would be seeing a six-week delay. The automaker cited the ongoing chip shortage as the driver behind this delay.

The update about the all-electric crossover’s orders was initially shared by reservation holders on the Mach-E Forum. As per members of the forum, the six-week delay only affects orders that were produced or scheduled from July 5, 2021 through October 1, 2021. Vehicles built prior to July 5 would not be impacted.

To compensate for the inconvenience, Ford has noted that it would be providing affected Mach-E customers with an additional 250 kWh of free charging through the FordPass app. It should be noted that Mach-E customers whose vehicles were built before July 5 would not be receiving any complimentary charging.

Following is the Ford EV team’s message to Mach-E reservation holders.

Dear Future Mustang Mach-E Owner,

The global semiconductor chip shortages are affecting our ability to keep up with demand. While that’s no excuse, it’s a reality.

We’d like you to know that while we’re working nonstop to deliver your very own Mustang Mach-E vehicle, we project your vehicle delivery will be delayed by a minimum of six weeks. Once your vehicle receives the required chip, your vehicle status will be updated, and you’ll receive an email with an estimated week of delivery.

In appreciation of your patience and loyalty, we’re offering you an additional 250 kWh of complimentary charging on the Ford Blue Oval Charge Network.

Your Ford Mustang Mach-E Team.

Ford’s EV communications team deserves props for its efforts to communicate with its reservation holders. Communication about delays is something that EV veterans such as Tesla seem to be challenged on, particularly as the chip shortage affects the entire auto industry as a whole, after all.

Just recently, for example, a number of Tesla Model S reservation holders, including those that have ordered the vehicle after Battery Day last year, have expressed some aggravation because their deliveries were pushed back without much communication or explanation. Ford’s proactive approach, at least for now, then deserves some praise.

