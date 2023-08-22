Ford Mustang Mach-E recall under NHTSA investigation

By

Ford is working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) while the United Stated regulator investigates Mustang Mach-E recalls affecting 2021 and 2022 model years.

The legacy automaker recalled the Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV in June 2022. According to the official NHTSA documents, the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s June 2022 recall concerned:

“An overheated high-voltage battery contractor [that] may cause the vehicle to lose drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.”

The recall affected 48,924 Mach-E units. Ford initiated the recall and notified the Mustang Mach-E owners affected by the recall. The experienced OEM decided to remedy the issue through a software update, free of charge.

Recently, the NHTSA opened an investigation into Ford’s remedy for the Mustang Mach-E’s overheated high-voltage battery contractor issue. It opened a recall query, investigating 64,000 Mach-E EVs that received “recall fixes,” presumably the software updates that would remedy the battery issue.

Some Mustang Mach-E owners submitted complaints to the NHTSA regarding Ford’s proposed remedy to the battery-related recall in 2022. One Mach-E owner told Reuters that the EV’s High Voltage Battery Junction Box failed after receiving the software update Ford believed would fix the battery issue.

