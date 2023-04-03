Ford poised to meet lofty electric vehicle production goals in ’23 and ’26

By

Ford said this morning that it is poised to meet its lofty electric vehicle production goals for 2023 and 2026 while reiterating its goals to have EVs make up half of its sales volume by the end of the decade.

Ford detailed its 2023 Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report this morning and announced that it is on track to reach its 600,000 EV production run rate for this year, as well as its goals to build 2 million electric vehicles in 2026.

The company said it is “on the path” to reaching these goals, which have been fed by more than $50 billion in global investments from 2022 to 2026 to develop and manufacture EVs and batteries.

The investments, along with Ford’s already-achieved success in the EV sector, has the company on track to also reach carbon neutrality no later than 2050 across its vehicles, operations, and supply chain.

Ford has ramped production of the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning to levels that are contributing to its obvious focus on the EV segment. With plans to push production of the all-electric pickup to 150,000 units per year, the company is leaning on successful nameplates to help catalyze more interest from loyal Ford buyers.

Executive Chair Bill Ford commented on the company’s progress thus far:

“We believe the long-term success of any business is inextricably linked with creating value for customers, employees, and communities, while also caring for the planet. We are undertaking a massive transformation to lead the electric and connected era of transportation and are committed to being transparent about our progress and opportunities for improvement. We are excited and optimistic about the future and look forward to making carbon-neutral transportation a reality.”

Ford’s EV initiative has been fueled by outstanding progress in the production and sales of its current offerings: the F-150 Lightning, the Mustang Mach-E, and the E-Transit, all of which have contributed to the company’s position as an emerging force in the EV sector.

Introducing these three vehicles, in particular, has already led to a drastic improvement in terms of Ford’s environmental impact. Depending on the model, Ford estimates show that driving one of its EVs could reduce lifetime carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 60 percent, granted the vehicle is charged with grid-average electricity. These figures are comparable to a similar internal combustion engine vehicle.

Ford has had its struggles in early EV production, which have made things difficult at times. Most recently, it dealt with a battery cell issue in the F-150 Lightning that halted production for several weeks and resulted in a small recall. The pickup is back in production and Ford, despite price increases, is moving ahead with its ambitious goals.

Ford will expand its EV lineup over the coming years to offer competitive models in saturated sectors. It unveiled a new Explorer EV in Europe and plans to begin production of its next-gen pickup in 2025.

