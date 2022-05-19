Ford recalls 464 Mustang Mach-E units for software glitch causing unintended acceleration

By

Ford is recalling 464 units of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E due to the presence of a potential software glitch that could cause unintended acceleration.

The submission date for the Ford Mustang Mach-E recall is listed as May 13 and was included in other reports of Ford’s combustion engine vehicles catching fire. According to documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, functional safety software is not appropriately responding to instances of spontaneous occurrences of acceleration:

“The functional safety software may ignore a possible unintended acceleration, unintended deceleration, or unintended vehicle movement on the secondary axle and/or incorrectly detect a lateral hazard on the primary axle.”

The presence of this software glitch could cause unintended acceleration, deceleration, movement, or a reduction in motive power. All of these factors contribute to the increased risk of an accident, which prompted Ford and the NHTSA to issue the recall.

Ford said it will issue an Over-the-Air update to remedy the issue, which will be rolled out in May 2022:

“The remedy for this program is a powertrain control module software update. Ford is anticipated to begin Over-The-Air (OTA) deployment to update the powertrain control module software for affected vehicles in May 2022. Alternatively, owners will have the option to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to complete the software update. There will be no charge for this service.”

Ford is planning to notify owners on May 30, with dealer communications coming on May 16. Units produced from October 3, 2020, to May 26, 2021, were affected, according to the report.

Ford’s full report on the Mustang Mach-E recall is available below.

RCLRPT-22V333-1798 by Joey Klender on Scribd

