Ford F-150 Lightning dealer demo units begin to flood lots outside of Dearborn

Ford’s introductory all-electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, recently began production, and finished units are flooding parking lots near the automaker’s Dearborn production plant, preparing to make their way to dealerships as demo vehicles.

Ford has already warned dealers of a hefty fine that will come their way if the demo units are sold to customers, so these will more than likely not end up in the hands of the public. However, F-150 Lightning units are preparing to make their way to dealerships, as a Ford dealer told Teslarati recently that they are expected to receive their demo unit in the coming days.

With that being said, Ford is preparing to ship these demo units to dealers, and production units are already filling up lots near the automaker’s Dearborn, Michigan, manufacturing facility. A member of the F-150 Lightning Forum shared several photographs of demo units ready to head to dealerships around the country, flooding parking lots near the plant.

According to Nickbommer, who shared the photographs on the forum, the window stickers were blue, which is how we know these vehicles will be utilized as demo units for the dealerships. Customer orders produced typically have a green window sticker, those familiar with Ford’s production processes said.

While Ford dealers have hiked up prices of the initial F-150 Lightning units against Ford’s wishes, we are not aware that any actual customer-built production models of the pickup have made their way to dealerships. Deliveries will likely begin soon based on a video shared by Ford’s CEO Jim Farley last week and the vehicle receiving the “Ok-to-Buy” certification.

The F-150 Lightning comes in varying trims that start as low as $40,000 for the Pro Series, which will be the first trim level to ship. It also has a wide variety of range ratings and towing capacities that will fit nearly any use of the vehicle, including construction applications or regular and routine driving activities. The F-150 Lightning Pro SR has 230 miles of range, the lowest of the seven configurations. The F-150 Lightning Lariat ER and Pro ER Fleet Edition both pack 320 miles of range, the highest of any configuration.

