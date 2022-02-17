Ford Mustang Mach-E wins Consumer Reports’ Electric Vehicle Top Pick award

By

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has won Consumer Reports‘ award for the Electric Vehicle Top Pick. The Mustang Mach-E displaces the Tesla Model 3, which has held the award for the past two years.

CR credits the Mach-E’s rich heritage with the Mustang brand and its obvious popularity based on sales figures to determine the vehicle was in the running for the top pick. After Ford’s introductory EV, the Mustang Mach-E, solidified its prowess in the electric sector by earning the best Overall Score, which factors road-test score, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety, Consumer Reports had enough evidence to choose it over Tesla’s mass-market EV.

“Make no mistake, the Model 3 is still a great choice, and Consumer Reports recommends it. It shines with the latest technology, a long range, an impressive charging network, and a driving experience closer to a high-performance sports car than a sedan,” CR said. “But the Mustang Mach-E is also very sporty, plus it’s more practical and easier to live with. The Ford is also quieter and rides better. Both cars have large infotainment center screens, but the Mach-E’s is far easier to operate and doesn’t require multiple steps to activate routine features, such as using the defroster or adjusting the mirrors, as with the Tesla. Also, the Mach-E has an edge when it comes to reliability, according to first-year results in our Annual Auto Surveys of CR members.”

The report notes that the Mach-E is more similar to the Model Y than the Model 3, which is a fact. The two vehicles were the one-two punch in the electric crossover SUV sales figures for the U.S. last year, with the Model Y beating the Mach-E.

Consumer Reports also said the Mustang Mach-E gained two additional points to the vehicle’s Overall Score due to the fact it has an active driving assistance system with an adequate driver monitoring system. Any vehicle that has these features gains two additional points. However, CR did not award Tesla Autopilot the two points because the system “can still be used if the driver is looking away or using a phone, as long as there is at least one hand resting on the steering wheel.”

Tesla activated its cabin-facing driver monitoring system in September as part of software update 2021.32.5. Drivers noted that the system worked adequately, alerting drivers following a brief look away from the road to glance at a cell phone or the floor of the vehicle. However, in CR’s in-house study, the publication stated that GM’s SuperCruise did a better job of monitoring drivers during vehicle operation.

“In total, the Ford Mustang Mach-E shines in the electric car space, standing out as our 2022 Top Pick in this category,” Consumer Reports concluded.

Ford has a lot to be proud of as the Mustang Mach-E was its first crack at an EV, and it went pretty well. Mustang Mach-E sales totaled 27,140 vehicles in 2021, according to Ford. While it was not the best-selling EV crossover last year, it was one of the best, and it made a real splash on the passenger market.

