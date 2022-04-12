Ford raises Mustang Mach-E prices in the UK amid rising material and energy costs

By

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has received a pretty significant price hike in the UK, with the all-electric crossover now starting at £47,530 ($61,990), about £6,000 ($7,800) higher than its original launch price of £41,330 ($53,900). The vehicle’s price increase is largely due to the rising material and energy costs.

With its price adjustments, only one variant of the Ford Mustang Mach-E is now under £50,000, the Standard Range RWD. The Mach-E Extended Range RWD is now listed at a price of £52,080, and the Standard Range AWD now costs £54,100. Previously, the Extended Range RWD had a price of £49,980, while the Standard Range AWD had a price of £46,650. The Mach-E Extended Range AWD’s cost has increased to £61,480, up from £57,030.

The top-tier Mustang Mach-E GT, which initially cost £67,225 in the UK, has now increased to £68,030.

In a statement to Autocar UK, Ford noted that commodity costs and the prices of raw materials like steel, together with the rising cost of energy, were key contributors to the Mach-E’s steep price hikes. Ford also noted that despite the price adjustments on the all-electric crossover, the Mustang Mach-E is still seeing a lot of demand. In the UK alone, the Mach-E has a seven-to-eight month wait time for customers.

In the United States, it appears that the Mustang Mach-E is also poised to receive some price increases. As per a leaked updated price list shared on the Mach-E Forum and the Blue Oval Forums, a round of price increases for the all-electric crossover will reportedly be implemented on April 13, 2022.

These increases will reportedly include a $2,000 increase for the Mach-E Select RWD and Premium RWD variants, a $3,000 price adjustment for the Select AWD and Premium AWD trims, and a $5,000 MSRP increase for the California Route 1 AWD series. The Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 RWD and the top-of-the-line Mach-E GT will reportedly receive a price increase of $4,000.

Steep price adjustments for premium EVs are not uncommon. Tesla alone has adjusted its prices multiple times in the past months. Recent reports have even claimed that the company’s first vehicle from Gigafactory Texas, the Model Y Standard Range AWD, would be priced at $59,990, a very steep price for a Tesla with less than 300 miles of range. Despite its price increases, however, Tesla’s electric vehicle lineup still seems to be seeing a lot of demand, as hinted at by the wait times involved for cars like the Model Y Long Range AWD, which is currently listed with an estimated delivery date of October 2022 to January 2023.

