Ford sweetens Tesla Supercharger deal by adding 3,000 locations

Ford has updated its Tesla Supercharger deal by sweetening the entire situation, adding 3,000 additional locations to the BlueOval Network and giving more drivers access to the expansive charging network.

In May, Ford became the first major automaker to agree to terms with Tesla to gain access to 12,000 Supercharger locations beginning in Spring 2024.

The deal gave Ford electric vehicle owners a substantial increase in locations where they would be able to charge their cars, adding to the 10,000+ locations that were already in the BlueOval Charge Network.

The move, adopting Tesla’s North American Charging Standard, or NACS, which will become standard on Ford EVs in 2025.

On Monday morning, Ford made an announcement that it would expand the Tesla Supercharger count from 12,000 to 15,000:

“Ford has increased to the estimated amount of Tesla Superchargers to the BlueOval Charge Network next year from 12,000 previously announced to more than 15,000 confirmed and growing.

These fast, reliable chargers will be available next spring to Ford EV customers via an adapter, which will become available on accessories.ford.com early next year.”

Pricing for the adapter has yet to be announced, Ford said.

Ford also provided other updates regarding charging in this morning’s announcement.

The automaker confirmed that its EV drivers can now charge at Francis Energy, Blink, and Red E charging stations across the U.S. and Canada with embedded charger routing and simple payment options through the FordPass app.

This adds 550 DC fast-charging options to drivers across the U.S. and Canada.

Ford is making major commitments to its EV division, which is known as Model e, and its commitment to expand charging options for its drivers is a monumental step toward getting more people to buy its EVs instead of a competing option.

“Continuous growth of the BlueOval Charge Network, including a critical focus on reliable fast charging, remains a top priority to provide the best possible electric driving experience for our customers,” Bill Crider, Senior Director of Global Charging and Energy Services, said. “With the addition of the Tesla Supercharger Network along with new fast chargers coming to Ford Model e dealerships in 2024, we are working hard to make range anxiety a thing of the past for Ford all-electric drivers.”

