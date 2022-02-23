Ford to collaborate with Universal Technical Institute on EV training curriculum

By

Ford Motor Company and Universal Technical Insititute (UTI) are collaborating to roll out a new curriculum responsible for training students to maintain and work on electric vehicles.

UTI is rolling out a new curriculum in its Ford Accelerated Credential Training (FACT) program. With substantial increases in electric vehicle purchases and ownership in 2021 and forecasts for plenty of additional growth over the next several decades, the need for EV-trained automotive technicians will only increase over the coming years. Ford’s FACT program and UTI plan to train students in the art of servicing high voltage batteries and electric vehicles, as they will become essential to Ford’s business model in the coming years.

The Ford EV curriculum will feature blended learning courses on High Voltage Systems Safety, Hybrid Vehicle Components and Operation, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Components and Operation and an introduction to High Voltage Battery Service, as well as a Ford instructor-led class on Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Operation and Diagnosis, UTI said in a statement.

“Ford has been working with UTI for more than 20 years to ensure our students receive state-of-the-industry training to prepare them for a rewarding, lifelong career in the transportation industry,” UTI CEO Jerome Grant said about the program’s new additions. “Demand for our graduates remains strong, and by staying at the forefront of new technologies like EV, we are building the workforce of tomorrow and supplying automakers like Ford with the skilled technicians they need to adapt to consumer demand.”

Ford will send a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle to every campus the curriculum, which is currently available at nine of the fourteen UTI campuses. The PHEV will be a necessity in students receiving hands-on training, which will eventually lead to the acquisition of a certification in High Voltage Systems. There will be eleven other required certifications to pass the curriculum, with three additional certification pathways that will require attendance at Ford’s Training Center.

The nine campuses are:

Avondale, AZ

Bloomfield, NJ

Exton, PA

Houston, TX

Lisle, IL

Mooresville, NC

Orlando, FL

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Sacramento, CA

The course will take 15 weeks to complete and students are immediately eligible to enroll in the FACT program after completing a UTI’s core automotive or diesel programs. More than 25,000 students have graduated since the program launched in 1999.

“Ford has been investing in building a pipeline of qualified technicians for years now, and our alliance with Universal Technical Institute allows us to do that through the Ford FACT program,” Ford Manager of Technical Support Operations, Elizabeth Tarquinto, said. “The enhancements we’re making to the program ensure that Ford and Lincoln Dealers across the country will be able to find certified technicians ready to work on the vehicles of the future, and help them keep up with consumer demand for hybrid and electric vehicle service.”

