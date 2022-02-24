Volkswagen teases ID. Buzz minibus launch in Europe and the US

By

Volkswagen is set to debut its new all-electric ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo on March 9, 2022. The ID. Buzz is inspired by VW’s popular minibus from the 1950s, the iconic and legendary T1.

The ID. Buzz is a five-seater vehicle that seems to fit the description of a minibus. In contrast, the three-seater ID. Buzz Cargo is being marketed as a van. VW Group also teased another ID. Buzz model coming later this year with a longer wheelbase and a “broader range of possibilities in the interior.”

Production on the ID. Buzz is expected to start in the first half of 2022. VW aims to launch the ID. Buzz in Europe around Autumn. It will also market the all-electric vehicle in the United States but has not set a concrete launch time yet.

(Credit: Volkswagen)

ID. Buzz Pre-Production ID. Buzz prototypes are in the final phase of trials. The new all-electric van is running through its final test run under everyday conditions across Europe, from Barcelona, Paris, London, and Amsterdam to Copenhagen, Hamburg, and Hannover. “Before we start full production of the ID. Buzz, these final trials with vehicles practically matching the ultimate full-production specification provide us with indispensable input for the final fine-tuning,” said Kai Grünitz, Head of Vehicle Development at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. The ID. Buzz is built on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), designed for full electric vehicles. The MEB was specifically made for VW’s ID family. The MEB chassis for the ID family can reach ranges of up to 500 km (about 310 miles) or more. (Credit: Volkswagen) Volkswagen did not list the range of the upcoming ID. Buzz lineup. However, the all-electric minibus and van will launch with a high-voltage lithium-ion battery that provides up to (gross) 82 kWh (net: 77 kWh) of energy to a 150 kW electric motor. The ID. Buzz vehicles are rear-wheel drive, with an electric motor integrated into the rear axle. The vehicle’s top speed is electronically limited to 145 km/h (90 mph). The ID. Buzz vehicles will use the latest ID. software and include a Plug & Charge function. They will also have bidirectional charging. According to VW, the ID. Buzz could store excess power from a home’s solar panels and feed it back into the house in the evening. VW Group revealed the ID. Buzz concept car at the Detroit Motor Show in January 2017. After receiving positive feedback on the concept ID. Buzz, the legacy automaker spent five years developing the vehicle and preparing it for production. The exterior and face of the ID. Buzz is undeniably similar to the iconic VW minibus most Americans associate with hippies from the 60s and 70s. The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Volkswagen teases ID. Buzz minibus launch in Europe and the US