Ford has launched a handful of new promotional offers on its Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning electric vehicles (EVs), including temporary zero-interest financing, cash bonuses, and more leasing options.

On Monday, Ford announced the new promos as part of its Summer Sales Event, including zero-interest leasing periods for both 2023 and 2024 models of the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning. Depending on the EV and the model year, buyers can gain access to zero-percent interest rates on leased vehicles for periods of time ranging from 24 months to as many as 60 months.

Ford is also offering other promotional deals for the Mach-E, including a $2,000 retail cash bonus on all 2023 units, and a new 24-month lease option with a $7,500 Red Carpet Lease Cash deal. For the F-150 Lightning, buyers can get zero-percent APR for 60 months on 2024 models, zero-percent APR for 72 months on 2023 models, and the option for a $7,500 retail cash bonus on Platinum 2023 models.

The automaker has also launched a “No Payments for up to 90 Days” offer, which lets customers financing the F-150 Lightning or Mustang Mach-E purchase through a Ford Motor Credit Company card can defer monthly payments for 90 days.

You can see the specific details of the new leasing options below, as shared with Teslarati on Tuesday.

Ford 2024 Summer Sales Event deals for Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning

Mustang Mach-E:

• Ford is adding a new 24-month lease on all Mustang Mach-E models (MY23 and MY24) with $7,500 Red Carpet Lease Cash for customers looking to experience the hassle-free ownership of an electric SUV.

• Ford is also offering $2,000 Retail Bonus Cash on all MY23 models with 0% APR for 72 months.

• MY24 models are now available with 0% APR for 60 months.

F-150 Lightning:

• Already available in some regions, Ford is extending the following offers nationwide:

• MY23 available with 0% APR for 72 months and Platinum models are available with $7,500 Retail Bonus Cash.

• MY24 is available with 0% APR for 60 months.

The automaker has also created promotional price calculators for both the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning, which you can see here and here, respectively, under the “Pricing and Incentives” tab.

Ford EV sales increased 61 percent year over year in Q2, with the company selling the second-most battery-electric options behind Tesla. CEO Jim Farley recently encouraged Americans to “get back in love” with smaller cars amidst the EV transition, and he has generally been rallying consumers to buy electric in the past few months.

