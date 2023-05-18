GM EV production targets deemed unlikely thanks to supply chain woes

By

According to a new analysis of General Motors’ (GM) EV production, its goal for 2025 may be overly-optimistic.

With the entrance of Ford into the electric pickup market just last year, it was more evident than ever that America’s largest domestic automaker had slid behind its traditional rival. However, with a bold plan to introduce numerous new electric models and ramp production to 1 million units annually by 2025, many saw a silver lining to GM’s predicament. Now, that ambitious production goal has been challenged by a new analysis from AutoForecast Solutions, published by Reuters, which alleges that the company will fall roughly 40% short of its target.

According to the new AFS analysis, GM is expected to have an annual EV production capacity of 600,000 units by 2025, a dramatic 40% shortfall from the General’s current ambitions. AFS states that this discrepancy will be caused mainly by a lack of battery production, which GM has been racing to establish through a joint venture with LG.

By the end of 2025, GM will be producing seven separate all-electric models, including the currently available GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq, as well as the Chevy Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, Chevy Blazer EV, Chevy Equinox EV, and Cadillac Celestiq. Production of the current Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV will end later this year.

The AFS analysis did not comment on the plausibility of GM’s mid-term goal of producing 400,000 EVs cumulatively by the end of the first half of 2024. GM began working toward that goal at the start of 2022, and according to comments recently made by GM CEO Mary Barra, the American automaker is on track to achieve it.

GM is scheduled to construct three battery cell production facilities by the end of 2025, built in Michigan, Tennessee, and Ohio, respectively. The production centers are planned to open between 2024 and the first half of 2025, with a maximum combined output of 135 GWh annually. While these substantial battery factories will undoubtedly be able to feed 1 million electric vehicles annually when at full capacity, AFS argues that the production ramp may not reach the level necessary to achieve GM’s 2025 goal.

It should be noted that not all analysts share the opinion of AFS. Well-known automotive industry analyst for Wedbush Securities, Dan Ives, commented to Reuters that he believes GM’s production ramp to be feasible: “We believe GM’s targets are hittable despite hurdles to get there,” Ives commented.

