GM reports ‘Breakout Year for EVs’

General Motors (GM) has reported its first-quarter sales results, as well as the number of EVs it sold as they look to electrify its offerings in the United States.

GM has been working to rapidly increase the number of EV offerings it has in the United States, and as it cusps on delivering two potentially incredibly popular models, it has declared 2023 its “breakout year” for EVs. This statement was part of the company’s quarterly delivery results, which it revealed earlier today.

In total, GM delivered 20,670 electric vehicles, including 19,700 Bolt/Bolt EUVs, 968 Cadillac Lyriqs, and 2 Hummer EVs. On top of this, the company is now delivering the first 500 mass-produced units of its BrightDrop electric van.

While these numbers are certainly nothing incredible for the auto group, which routinely delivers multiple millions of vehicles per year and has become the largest automaker in the United States, they do indicate the company and its brands are headed in the right direction. GM notes it “is on track to build 50,000 EVs in North America through June and double that in the second half [of the year].”

On top of this growing production of EVs, GM will be delivering its first electric truck, the Silverado EV later this spring, which will be shortly followed by the GMC Sierra EV variant and the Chevy Equinox EV SUV.

2024 Silverado EV RST Driver’s side view of 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT in Riptide Blue parked in front of a lake. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV available Fall 2023. Credit: General Motors

“GM is off to a great start in 2023. We gained significant market share in the first quarter, pricing was strong, inventories are in very good shape, and we sold more than 20,000 EVs in a quarter for the first time,” says GM VP Steve Carlisle. “We’re leading in the fleet and commercial market, and all our brands have a lot of momentum heading into a busy season of new product launches.”

This isn’t to say that GM has reason to relax, in fact, the pressure has likely never been higher. The General has already given its long-time competitor, Ford, a massive head start in the electric truck market. Furthermore, its luxury Cadillac offerings face increasing competition from Tesla vehicles. And beyond these challenges, both Ford and Tesla are poised to dramatically outpace GM’s EV production this year, with Ford even on track to produce 2 million EVs annually in just three years’ time.

