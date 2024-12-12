By

The General Motors (GM) Ultium Cells Warren plant in Ohio celebrated a major milestone recently by producing its 100 millionth battery cell.

The milestone was achieved five yeas after GM and LG Energy Solution announced their joint venture plans to produce electric vehicle (EV) battery cells in Ohio, as stated in a GM Authority report. David Kim, CEO of LG Energy Solution, shared his optimism about the facility’s milestone.

“As the largest battery cell manufacturer operating in North America, this milestone at our Ultium Cells joint venture with GM represents our commitment to scaling zero emissions power across a variety of industries, from EVs to Energy Storage Solutions. We’re committed to electrifying more energy sources and to creating jobs in the state of Ohio,” Kim said.

JP Clausen, GM’s executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, echoed the LG executive’s sentiments.

“The work being done here at Ultium Cells Warren is critical to the future of transportation and to General Motors’ efforts to drive the industry forward. The Ultium Cells joint venture blends the best of technology and manufacturing processes with a talented workforce – establishing an industry benchmark in cell production.

“Building on these achievements, we’re excited to expand our technology partnership with LG Energy Solution to collaborate on new and innovative technologies, including our agreement to jointly develop cost-competitive prismatic battery cells,” Clausen stated.

The Ultium Cells Warren facility held its groundbreaking ceremony in May 2020. Battery production in the plant started in August 2022, with the facility producing “large-format, pouch-type cells that use a state-of-the-art nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum (NCMA) chemistry to deliver more range at less cost.”

