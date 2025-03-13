Tesla
Tesla FSD improvements in China continues with Baidu’s help
Tesla is working with Baidu to improve FSD in China, as strict data laws prevent Tesla from training its AI locally.
Baidu is helping Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) improve in China.
Engineers from Baidu, a leading AI company in China, are helping Tesla with its FSD Version 13 software.
According to Reuters’ sources, Baidu recently dispatched engineers from its mapping team to Tesla’s Beijing office. The engineers are working on integrating Baidu’s navigation map information with Tesla’s FSD V13 software.
Tesla’s way of improving FSD V13 in China differs from the methods used in the United States. In the U.S., Tesla trains FSD to improve navigation techniques and learn about roads. In contrast, Tesla cannot train FSD in China due to the country’s data laws.
“Then China, which is a gigantic market, we do have some challenges because they currently don’t allow us to transfer training videos outside of China. And then the US government won’t let us do training in China. So, we’re in a bit of a there. It’s like a quandary,” noted Elon Musk during the last earnings call.
“So, we were solving then is by literally looking at videos of streets in China that are available on the Internet to understand and then feeding that into our training so that publicly available video of street signs and traffic rules in China can be used for training and then also putting it in a very accurate simulator. And so, it will train using SIM for bus lanes in China,” he added.
Tesla has rolled out FSD (Supervised) in Mexico and started the process to release it in parts of Europe. Despite a few regulatory issues, Musk is optimistic that FSD (Unsupervised) will be available in more countries this year.
“But I think we’ll have unsupervised FSD in almost every market this year, limited simply by regulatory issues, not technical capability. And then unsupervised FSD in the U.S. this year, in many cities but nationwide next year. And hopefully, we have unsupervised FSD in most countries by the end of next year,” he noted during the Q4 and Full Year 2024 earnings call.
New Tesla Model Y seems to be gaining momentum in China
Local reports have suggested that the new Model Y is seeing strong interest among car buyers in the country.
Tesla China seems to be accelerating its new Model Y ramp.
New Model Y Transition
New vehicle registrations for the Model Y, Tesla China’s strongest seller, have been quite low in the first two months of 2025. This was largely due to Tesla China transitioning Gigafactory Shanghai for the production of the new Model Y. Amidst these efforts, Tesla China evidently focused on clearing its inventory of Model Y classic units.
That is, at least, until late February, when the first deliveries of the new Model Y were held across China. Since then, new Model Y registrations seem to be rising, with recent estimates suggesting that Tesla China saw 8,700 registrations in the week ending March 9, a notable increase from the 6,700 from the previous week, as noted in a Sina Finance report.
Strong Interest
Other local reports have suggested that the new Model Y has been seeing strong interest among car buyers in the country. As per 36kr, in a report earlier this month, Tesla staff have hinted that they received about 200,000 orders for the revamped all-electric crossover since it was announced domestically in January.
If such estimates prove accurate, it could suggest that the new Model Y may reach impressive sales figures in China’s domestic market this March, and perhaps in the coming quarters.
Tesla China’s 2025 Sales So Far
Figures from the CPCA have shown that Tesla China sold 30,688 vehicles wholesale in February 2025, a 51.47% decline from January’s 63,238 and a 49.16% slide from the 60,365 vehicles that were sold wholesale in February 2024. Combined January-February 2025 sales for Tesla China currently stand at 93,926 units wholesale, as per a CNEV Post report.
Tesla stock surges on Wednesday, but there’s still more room to go
Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) surged over 7 percent on Wednesday, canceling out some of the losses it has felt this week.
It has been a less-than-ideal start for Tesla in 2025, as the company has wiped out all of its gains felt from the victorious election campaign of President Donald Trump. The stock is down 34 percent so far this year.
The losses have mostly been felt due to reports of decreased demand due to pushback against CEO Elon Musk and his support of President Trump, as well as investor concern over the CEO’s personal use of time between the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Tesla itself.
In a note this week from Wedbush, analyst Dan Ives wrote:
“Musk needs to step up as Tesla CEO at this critical juncture. In a nutshell, the word ‘balance’ has been missing with Elon Musk and his ability to run Tesla as CEO….while instead focusing all of his energy and time driving his DOGE initiative within the Trump Administration. Since Trump’s White House 2nd term kicked off in January, we have seen Musk and Trump connected at the hip with Musk essentially living at the White House and Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. There has been little to no sign of Musk at any Tesla factory or manufacturing facility the last two months and perception has become reality for Tesla shares. Trump getting elected President was a huge moment for Musk and Tesla in our view as this will create the fast track for an autonomous federal roadmap…however the DOGE efforts have now intertwined Tesla into this brewing political firestorm.”
Wednesday’s slight bump for Tesla shares is likely related to the support the company received from President Trump yesterday, who purchased a Model S sedan at the White House and pledged to pay for it with a check.
President Donald Trump buys a Tesla at the White House – Here’s which model he chose
The move was one that signaled a buying spree from high-profile Republicans, including Sean Hannity, among others, who announced their support for Musk and Tesla:
As promised yesterday, I Just ordered my new self driving Tesla! Over 1000HP, 0-60 in 2.0 seconds!
Details on how to win the Tesla of your Choice soon on https://t.co/9hkyEX1UVi! pic.twitter.com/PSCCtUsXK2
— Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) March 11, 2025
Tesla shares closed at $248.09 on Wednesday, up 7.59%.
Congress supports probe into ‘domestic terrorism’ of Tesla vandalism
Speaker Mike Johnson said Congress will support a probe into Tesla vandalism, which was ruled as “domestic terrorism” by President Donald Trump yesterday at the White House.
Speaker Johnson said that Congress will be investigating the sources of attacks against Tesla’s showrooms and customers, which have sparked national outrage as anti-Musk and Trump narratives have resulted in everything from simple vandalism to life-threatening attacks.
A post on X from Johnson read:
“The heroic work of Elon Musk has so panicked the radical Left that they’re now calling him “racist”(?!) and engaging in domestic terrorism to attack Tesla owners and their vehicles! Congress will investigate the sources of these attacks and help the DOJ & FBI ensure those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The announcement comes just after Musk’s visit to the White House to allow President Trump the opportunity to look over a handful of Tesla vehicles for purchase.
Trump, who chose to buy a Deep Red Tesla Model S, which employees will drive, said during the latter half of the meeting in front of the White House that attacks against Tesla will be considered domestic terrorism.
The heroic work of @elonmusk has so panicked the radical Left that they’re now calling him “racist”(?!) and engaging in domestic terrorism to attack Tesla owners and their vehicles!
Congress will investigate the sources of these attacks and help the DOJ & FBI ensure those… pic.twitter.com/mA9gx8baJS
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 12, 2025
This could be due to Musk’s capacity as a government employee, as he is overseeing the operations of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). It also could be a simple sign of support for Musk, who has been President Trump’s right-hand man since the campaign trail.
Moving forward, we hope to see more combatance against the vandalism against Tesla showrooms, vehicles, employees, and owners. This could be the first step, and early perpetrators who are caught damaging property should be held to suffer the consequences of their actions.
