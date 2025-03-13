Tesla FSD improvements in China continues with Baidu’s help

Baidu is helping Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) improve in China.

Engineers from Baidu, a leading AI company in China, are helping Tesla with its FSD Version 13 software.

According to Reuters’ sources, Baidu recently dispatched engineers from its mapping team to Tesla’s Beijing office. The engineers are working on integrating Baidu’s navigation map information with Tesla’s FSD V13 software.

Tesla’s way of improving FSD V13 in China differs from the methods used in the United States. In the U.S., Tesla trains FSD to improve navigation techniques and learn about roads. In contrast, Tesla cannot train FSD in China due to the country’s data laws.

“Then China, which is a gigantic market, we do have some challenges because they currently don’t allow us to transfer training videos outside of China. And then the US government won’t let us do training in China. So, we’re in a bit of a there. It’s like a quandary,” noted Elon Musk during the last earnings call.

“So, we were solving then is by literally looking at videos of streets in China that are available on the Internet to understand and then feeding that into our training so that publicly available video of street signs and traffic rules in China can be used for training and then also putting it in a very accurate simulator. And so, it will train using SIM for bus lanes in China,” he added.

Tesla has rolled out FSD (Supervised) in Mexico and started the process to release it in parts of Europe. Despite a few regulatory issues, Musk is optimistic that FSD (Unsupervised) will be available in more countries this year.

“But I think we’ll have unsupervised FSD in almost every market this year, limited simply by regulatory issues, not technical capability. And then unsupervised FSD in the U.S. this year, in many cities but nationwide next year. And hopefully, we have unsupervised FSD in most countries by the end of next year,” he noted during the Q4 and Full Year 2024 earnings call.