Tesla expands Early Access Program (EAP) for early Full Self-Driving testing

Tesla has expanded its Early Access Program (EAP) to more drivers as it is allowing vehicle owners to test Full Self-Driving versions earlier than normal.

The EAP allows owners to test FSD versions before they are released widely to the public. In previous years, having access to EAP was quite a privilege, but Tesla seems to be going all-in on its eventual rollout of autonomous driving by letting more owners test supervised versions of the suite before they are released publicly.

On Thursday night, Tesla officially launched the ability for some owners to gain entry into EAP. The company did not detail how it chose certain drivers to enable their status in the program, but we’ve seen several well-known Tesla influencers and fans gain access. There are plenty of other drivers who have been granted access as well:

🚨 Tesla has rolled out its EAP for those who would like to provide feedback on versions of Full Self-Driving before their wide release. https://t.co/y32oDtm1G8 pic.twitter.com/x0zGD3VTmi — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 4, 2025

It seems that the EAP access is being granted to those who purchased Full Self-Driving outright and are not paying for the monthly subscription. Tesla has not confirmed that is the case, though.

Tesla wrote in its release notes of the EAP program:

“Enroll to experience early features before they’re widely released. Provide your feedback and related vehicle data to help make the next release our best yet. Note, every driver is responsible for remaining alert and must be prepared to take action at any time.”

The expansion of the EAP indicates that Tesla is growing more confident in these new, unreleased versions of the suite and is aiming to gain significant amounts of data from those who are lucky enough to gain access to it.

In the past, Tesla has been hesitant to add drivers to the EAP because its widespread release was not necessarily warranted. Reading between the lines, there is a significant vote of confidence on Tesla’s part to do this, just seeing as the hesitance to release these versions of FSD has been evident in the past few years.

Tesla is still aiming to roll out a ride-hailing service using FSD in Austin later this year. The company was hiring for teleoperators recently, so that could be one way it manages to ease into the idea of a driverless service for those who choose to use it as it is released to more cities in the U.S. later this year.