Rental car company Hertz continues to sell off its electric vehicles (EVs) after announcing a major shift away from its initial electrification strategy. As a part of the sale, some of the company’s EVs, both Tesla and otherwise, have been slashed to industry-low prices, and Hertz now says many of its electric offerings are now available for an average price of about $25,000.

Hertz has been making an effort to sell off Teslas and other EVs throughout this year, after the company announced in January that it would be making a strategic decision to cut its EV fleet by about 20,000 vehicles. Now, according to a spokesperson from the company, its EVs are reaching low, “no-haggle” prices of around $25,000, as CNBC reports.

“Our EVs can be found nationwide in most major metros and averaging around $25,000,” wrote one Hertz spokesperson in an email to CNBC.

The company says it gives each of its sale vehicles a thorough 115-point inspection, and they’re sold with a powertrain warranty of one year or 12,000 miles—whichever comes first. Buyers can also purchase upgraded vehicle protection plans that last longer than the standard warranty, along with the company’s seven-day or 250-mile buy-back guarantee.

Some of the EVs are also eligible for as much as $4,000 in federal tax credits, alongside additional incentives offered by some individual states, counties, and municipalities.

The news of Hertz’s EV selloff comes after the company first announced a deal with Tesla in 2021 for 100,000 of its EVs, just months after declaring bankruptcy. It also comes as EV sales growth in the U.S. has slowed some in the early part of this year, and Hertz additionally reported significant overall losses in Q1.

In March, following the announcement that the company would be selling off much of its fleet, former Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr stepped down from the company. Scherr was succeeded by Gil West, the former COO of Delta Airlines and General Motors (GM) self-driving division, Cruise.

