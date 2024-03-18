Hertz CEO steps down following Tesla and EV debacle costs company big

By

Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr has decided to step down following the rental firm’s big bet on Tesla and other EVs went awry, as the debacle cost the company big.

Hertz announced on Friday that Scherr would leave his post as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors on March 31. He will be succeeded by former Chief Operating Officer of both Delta Airlines and GM’s Cruise self-driving unit, Gil West.

“We are thrilled to have Gil join Hertz as Chief Executive Officer,” Tom Wagner, Vice Chair of Hertz Board, said. “Gil’s experience as a successful leader in operationally intensive businesses will further strengthen the Company’s world-class team of over 27,000 global employees who work tirelessly to deliver outstanding service to customers daily.”

The move came just a few months after Hertz revealed its big bet on EVs, which went south. In late 2022, Hertz placed a massive order for 100,000 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Then, it decided to bulk up its fleet with more cars from other EV companies, including Polestar and GM.

However, EV values dropped, especially with Tesla, who continued to cut prices throughout the bulk of 2023. Hertz lost nearly $250 million due to the price reductions and ultimately decided to sell some of the units outright.

Hertz will reduce its EV fleet from 60,000 to 20,000 and use “some” of the funds to bolster its combustion-engine vehicle fleet.

Scherr leaves Hertz after two years and believes his work helped the company remain competitive in a massively changing industry.

“Over the last two years, the Hertz team has worked diligently to put the company on track for long-term success in a changing automotive landscape,” he said. “Hertz is well-positioned for the future, and I look forward to seeing the company execute on its strategy as a leader in mobility.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Hertz CEO steps down following Tesla and EV debacle costs company big