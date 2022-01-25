Tesla shows off its super-effective HEPA filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode in crazy new test

By

Tesla released a new video to its YouTube channel today to show off its super-effective HEPA filter, which when combined with Bioweapon Defense Mode, keeps nearly all traces of pollution and particulate matter out of the cabin.

Tesla has used the HEPA filter and Biodefense Mode in the Model Y since 2020. It has been installed in other vehicles, namely, the Model X and Model S, for many years. In the new test video, the Model Y goes up against another vehicle that does not have a HEPA-grade filter or Bioweapon Defense Mode. The purpose of the test was to show the effectiveness of the HEPA filter and Bioweapon mode, especially as Tesla claims it takes “up to 99.97% or greater” of particulate matter out of the air, providing safe and pollution-free air for the cabin’s occupants.

Nearly six years ago, Tesla performed basically the same test with a Model X. The all-electric SUV was placed inside a large bubble that was contaminated with extreme levels of pollution. The Model X safely and effectively removed so much of the particulate matter and pollution from the air, that levels were so low they were undetectable by the instruments used.

In the new experiment, a series of smoke bombs were set off inside the bubble to give a more visual representation of the effectiveness of the HEPA filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode. After several moments in the car, the Model Y’s cabin remained smoke-free. The cabin was able to be occupied by a Tesla employee. The other car, which had a camera installed inside just as the Model Y did, was filling with smoke quickly.

The post-test analysis of the HEPA filter provided valuable feedback. Not only was the filterable to capture nearly all of the particulate matter, but the red smoke was able to be spotted on the HEPA-grade filter.

The HEPA filter is inspired by air filtration systems used in hospitals, clean rooms, and the aerospace industry and can prevent smoke, bacteria, and pollen from entering the cabin. In today’s world, this is an underrated feature, especially as any air from the outside world becomes what passengers breathe in a car. Without a HEPA filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode, there is pollution entering the cabin, which becomes the air that you and your passengers will breathe.

Check out Tesla’s new HEPA Filter video below!

