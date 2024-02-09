Hyundai breaks ground on training center in Georgia

By

Hyundai recently broke ground on its training center in Georgia. The Hyundai Mobility Training Center is operated by Georgia Quick Start.

“Quick Start’s success relies on partnerships, and today’s groundbreaking and training plan signing couldn’t have happened without all of you here today. A groundbreaking can appear to be the first step. But, this milestone has been reached only after months of vigilant, rigorous, and creative effort by our team and our partners,” said Quick Start’s deputy commissioner, Scott McMurray.

The Hyundai Mobility Training Center will focus on the electric vehicle (EV) market in the United States. Georgia Quick Start will train employees for the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) and affiliate companies, including Mobis, Clovis, and Tansys.

The new training center is near the HMGMA near Ellabell, Georgia, in Bryan County. The HMGMA is still under construction, with an estimated completion date in late 2025. When completed, Hyundai’s car factory is estimated to generate over 8,000 jobs.

Hyundai decided to accelerate the construction of its $7.6 billion EV battery production plant in Georgia last year due to the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) EV tax incentives. The battery factory and the HMGMA would increase Hyundai’s chances of meeting IRA requirements for the EV tax incentives.

Hyundai and Kia brands—owned by the Hyundai Motor Group—placed second in US electric vehicle sales after Tesla in 2023. The South Korean brands beat Detroit-based legacy automakers Ford and General Motors.

“Hyundai and Kia used to be regarded in the US as low-end, unreliable cars. But now, not only are their electric vehicles seen as at least as good as their Tesla equivalents, they are cheaper too. That has led to a very sharp rise in sales in a very short amount of time,” commented Troy Stangarone, Senior Director at the Korea Economic Institute of America.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Hyundai breaks ground on training center in Georgia