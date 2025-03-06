Hyundai Motor Co. is diving into the robotaxi business with Texas-based startup Avride. Hyundai and Avride’s autonomous ride-hailing service will roll out in Texas later this year.

The South Korean automaker and its new partner plan to develop driverless robotaxis based on the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 SUV. Last year, Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 passed a US driver’s license test. Hyundai’s robotaxi is a Level 4 autonomous vehicle certified by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). Elon Musk makes crazy prediction for Tesla Robotaxi by end of 2025

The legacy automaker will assemble IONIQ 5 robotaxi vehicles at its new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Georgia. After assembly, the Hyundai robotaxis will be integrated with Avride’s autonomous driving technology.

“This new agreement with Hyundai Motor will help us scale our operations significantly, with plans to expand our fleet to up to 100 autonomous IONIQ 5’s in 2025, leveraging Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ 5 and our autonomous driving technology,” Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO of Avride, said in a press release.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 robotaxis will roll out later this year in Dallas as part of Avride’s robotaxi service. Customers may catch a ride in one of the driverless Hyundai IONIQ 5 vehicles through the Uber app.

Advertisement

Texans will see quite a few autonomous robotaxis on the road this year. While Hyundai’s robotaxis hit the road in Dallas, Tesla will launch “unsupervised full self-driving as a paid service in Austin in June,” according to Elon Musk’s statement in the last TSLA earnings call.