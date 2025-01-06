Hyundai Motor America reports record sales for 2024

By

Hyundai Motor America reported record sales for December, the fourth quarter, and the rest of 2024.

Hyundai set an all-time annual sales record for 2024, with retail sales up 4%. The company’s electric vehicle retail sales increased by 13% year-over-year. Hybrid sales rose by more than 79%. Meanwhile, Hyundai’s electrified offerings, including full EVs, hybrid, and plug-in hybrids, retail sales went up by 50%.

The South Korean automaker saw its best-ever total and retail December sales in December 2024. Hyundai Motor America sold 78,498 units in the last month of the year, with a total sales increase of 4% compared to December 2023. The US branch saw a total retail uptick of 9% in December 2024 with 66,159 units sold.

“This was an incredible record-breaking year for Hyundai, largely driven by the success of offering consumers a variety of product and powertrain options that fit their needs,” said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor North America.

“With exciting new models like the IONIQ 9 and increased US production ramping up at our new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia, I’m confident this momentum will continue. I am deeply grateful to our dedicated team and retail partners for making it all possible, and I’m excited about what we will accomplish together in 2025 and beyond.”

Hyundai Motor America reported total sales of 226,308 units for Q4 2024. For the year, the company’s total sales were 836,802 units.

