Illinois granted nearly $20 million to electrify its school bus fleet

The U.S. state of Illinois has been granted almost $20 million to help several areas transition to electric school buses, as part of a program within President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced on Friday that it has been awarded $19.9 million to purchase and deploy 70 electric school buses and to construct additional electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, as detailed in a press release. The funding comes from the IRA’s Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program, allowing the state to deploy replace retired internal combustion engine (ICE) buses with electric versions across nine Illinois school districts.

In addition to deploying the electric buses under the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant, the state plans to use the funding to help build charging stations for the electric vehicles (EVs), along with providing workforce training to help service and support the tech as it rolls out. Additionally, the ISBE will be able to hire two full-time staff members to help support the implementation of the grant and to work with school districts on additional clean energy programming.

“With this funding, we’re building on our progress toward a more sustainable future by providing nine school districts with the resources to advance our clean energy goals,” says Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “Through the Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Duty Grant program, these districts will receive electric school buses, charging infrastructure, and workforce training — reducing harmful emissions and improving air quality. Thanks to our federal and local partners, we’re creating healthier and cleaner environments for students and communities across the state.”

The release also details that the EPA reports as many as 3 million Class 6 and Class 7 vehicles are currently being used in the U.S., many of which emit high levels of a combination of greenhouse gases, fine particulates, nitrogen oxides, and other harmful gases.

“Clean transportation solutions not only create healthier living and learning environments for our students but also save money for our school districts and taxpayers,” writes Dr. Tony Sanders, State Superintendent of Education. “I am proud of our staff here at the Illinois State Board of Education for winning this competitive grant and securing this valuable investment in Illinois’ clean energy future.”

The first Illinois school districts to get electric buses

Forest Park School District 91: 5 school buses

5 school buses Franklin Park School District 84: 3 school buses

3 school buses Hazel Crest School District 152.5: 1 school bus

1 school bus Joliet Township High School District 204: 10 school buses

10 school buses Lincolnshire-Prairie View District 103: 4 school buses

4 school buses Marengo Union Elementary CSD 165: 2 school buses

2 school buses Township High School District 113 (Highland Park): 3 school buses

(Highland Park): 3 school buses Troy Community Consolidated School District 30-C: 32 school buses

32 school buses Zion-Benton Township High School District 126: 10 school buses

Along with the nine districts getting funding through the ISBE grant, three other Illinois school districts were awarded direct funding through the EPA’s Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Grant Program, according to the release. These include Grayslake Community Consolidated School District 46, North Chicago CUSD 187, and Zion Elementary School District 6.

