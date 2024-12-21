By

The top U.S. automotive agency has detailed a proposal to create rules around reporting and transparency for vehicles with self-driving features, coming at a crucial moment as companies race to deploy commercial robotaxis.

On Friday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a press release detailing a proposal for rules on a voluntary national framework for automated driving systems (ADS), coming as the first such program to be proposed. The rules would also effectively accelerate the process of gaining exemptions from current limitations to allow companies to deploy ADS-equipped vehicles more quickly and at a greater volume.

Dubbed the ADS-equipped Vehicle Safety, Transparency, and Evaluation Program (AV STEP), the program would be open to any companies that operate or plan to operate compliant self-driving automobiles on public roads, and aiming to increase transparency into self-driving vehicles.

“AV STEP would provide a valuable national framework at a pivotal time in the development of ADS technology. Safe, transparent, and responsible development is critical for this technology to be trusted by the public and reach its full potential. This proposal lays the foundation for those goals and supports NHTSA’s safety mission,” NHTSA Chief Counsel Adam Raviv said. “We encourage everyone to comment on our proposed program.”

The agency formally issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) for such a framework. If passed, the regulations would both increase the amount of publicly available info for self-driving vehicles in the U.S., and it would focus on offering vehicle manufacturers, operators, and municipalities more data on public awareness of the technology and incidents related to vehicles equipped with ADS systems.

READ MORE ON SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES: California regulators add new reporting requirements for self-driving cars



AV STEP would also create two new exemption processes for ADS systems to be deployed, offering increased regulatory flexibility for companies aiming to launch commercial services. The agency also says that it will provide a period for public comment upon the publication of the rules, under docket No. NHTSA-2024-0100.

You can see one version of the full NHTSA proposal below, which the agency says is not the official version but has been prepared for internet circulation.

President-elect Donald Trump plans for self-driving vehicles

President-elect Donald Trump was reportedly looking to eliminate existing rules surrounding automated driving crash reports, largely expected to help streamline automated vehicle development for Tesla—especially with CEO Elon Musk set to serve in Trump’s administration.

Last month, a report from Bloomberg said that Trump’s transition team was working on a federal framework for self-driving vehicles, and to make automated driving a top priority during his upcoming term. Under current NHTSA rules, self-driving vehicles without a steering wheel or accelerator pedals aren’t permitted to be deployed at volume, which would obviously need to be changed in order to accommodate Tesla’s Cybercab and other similar vehicle platforms.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

U.S. agency proposes rules for self-driving vehicle incident reporting