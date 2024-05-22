Kia EV9 named 2024 Electric Vehicle of Texas

By

The Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) named the Kia EV9 the 2024 Electric Vehicle (EV) of Texas. TAWA also called the Kia EV9 the “Best in Class” in several categories, including Performance SUV, mid-size CUV, and electric vehicle.

“The Kia EV9’s trophy case continues to grow, and being named the ‘Electric Vehicle of Texas’ from the 2024 TAWA Auto Roundup is further evidence that the first mainstream three-row EV SUV has wide appeal.

“Texans love their SUVs and the TAWA members are a discerning group who are well aware of that fact, which makes EV9’s recognition all the more significant for the Kia brand,” said Steven Center, CEO & EVP, Kia America.

The Kia EV9 has been racking up award after award since its release. In April, the Kia EV9 won the coveted “Best of the Best” award in the Cars and Motorcycle category during the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024 event. It also received two awards during the 2024 World Car Awards, for “World Car of the Year” and “World Electric Vehicle.”

The combined sales of Hyundai and Kia EVs were second after Tesla in 2023. Hyundai Motor Group owns brands like Kia and Genesis. The South Korean automaker reported a slowdown in EV sales in the first quarter but remains committed to electric vehicle production.

