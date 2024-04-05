By

Kia is prepared to fully invest in electric vehicles (EVs), despite growing concerns of slowing demand for EVs.

During Kia’s CEO Investor Day event, the Asian carmaker announced plans to sell 3.2 million EVs in the global market in 2024. Kia ultimately aims to boost its global EV sales to 4 million by 2027 and 4.3 million by 2030.

Kia expects to sell 761,000 pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) this year. The company expects BEV and HEV sales to account for 24% of total sales. Hyundai’s US EV sales jumped 62% year-over-year.

“Since the brand relaunch in 2021, Kia has undergone various changes across the business, including the establishment of a groundbreaking EV lineup and presenting a customer-centered mobility future.

“We aim to become a brand that effectively responds to the market changes and implement a tangible mid- to long-term strategy so that we can contribute to customers, communities and further to global society and the environment,” said the Kia CEO, during CEO Investor Day in Seoul.

Despite its EV goals, Kia’s parent company, Hyundai Motor Group, anticipates a slowdown in the global EV market until 2026 because of a sluggish economy, a reduction in EV subsidies, and a need to expand charging infrastructure. However, Hyundai has plans to offset the slowdown in EV demand.

Kia plans to strengthen its HEV lineup and launch cheaper EVs. It aims to launch HEV variants for certain models like the Carnival HEV it launched last year. It plans to launch six HEV models in 2024, eight models in 2026, and nine models by 2028.

Hyundai isn’t the only one gravitating toward hybrid production. After revealing its Q1 2024 sales, Ford announced it was postponing the launch of at least two EVs. The legacy automaker will be focusing on hybrid production.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Kia goes full throttle on EVs despite demand concerns