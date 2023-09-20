LG Energy Solution issues its first global green bond of $1B

By

LG Energy Solution (LGES) issued its first global green bond of $ 1 billion. The South Korean company plans to use the bond revenue to grow its international battery and renewable energy projects, including its ongoing projects in the United States.

Green bonds raise capital to fund projects that combat environmental challenges and help companies meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. LGES received 2 green bonds amounting to $1 billion. The first is a three-year bond of $400 million, and the second is a five-year bond of $600 million. Both green bonds were issued with a yield of +100 basis points (bps) and +130 bps from the United States’ 3-year and 5-year government bond rates, respectively.

The final issuance rates for both bonds were reduced by 40 bps from the initial price guidance. According to the Korea Herald, LGES’s final issuance rate of 40 bps shows “robust investor confidence.” In fact, Moody’s and S&P assigned LG Energy Solution a bond credit rating of Baa1/BBB+ based on the Korean company’s solid footing in the global battery market and stable business foundation.

“Echoing high expectations for the company’s growth potentials, including its active investment plans and the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), LG Energy Solution’s first-ever global green bond issuance attracted orders from 114 institutional investors on its three-year bond and 186 on its five-year bond, with the total order reaching five times the issuance size,” noted LGES.

LG Energy Solution plans to use the bond revenue to accelerate its global production network. The green bonds could help LGES expand its footprint across the United States, where a few projects are currently underway. In May 2023, LGES and Hyundai announced they would build a battery cell plant in Georgia. The companies planned to invest over $4.3 billion in the battery facility.

LGES is also investing in another battery plant in Arizona. Earlier this year, LG Energy Solution announced plans to increase its investment in the Arizona battery facility—from $1.4 billion to $5.5 billion—due to high demand for electric vehicles. The Korean company also plans to grow its energy storage system division in the United States, aiming to triple its global sales of residential storage systems.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

LG Energy Solution issues its first global green bond of $1B