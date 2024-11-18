LGES will supply cylindrical battery cells to US-based robotics company

By

LG Energy Solution (LGES) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based Bear Robotics. LGES will supply cylindrical battery cells for Bear Robotics flagship robots, which provide businesses with automation solutions.

As per the MoU, the South Korean company will be the sole supplier of cylindrical 2170 batteries to Bear Robotics, which is based in Silicon Valley. The robotics company plans to use LGES’ 2170 cylindrical cells on its Servi Plus and Carti 100 robots by 2025.

The Servi Plus robot holds multiple trays and can deliver food to customers in a restaurant.

“With 100% self-driving technology optimized to travel in narrow spaces with a patented near-zero blind spot detection. Servi Plus is engineered to navigate dynamic environments, determining alternate paths and parking as needed,” noted Bear Robotics.

While Servi Plus carries food trays to customers, the Carti 100 is built to carry items in a factory or warehouse.

“Carti delivers productivity improvements up to 3x while cutting labor costs significantly. It minimizes overtime and boosts workers’ productivity, all while scaling effortlessly with your growing needs,” described Bear Robotics.

