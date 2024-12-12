By

General Motors (GM) and LG Energy Solution (LGES) entered into a new partnership to develop prismatic cells. The South Korean battery supplier and GM’s new agreement will extend the companies’ 14-year battery partnership.

“Together with LG Energy Solution, we’ve built Ultium Cells into one of the largest battery cell manufacturers in North America, creating thousands of advanced technology jobs in the U.S. and powering our diverse EV portfolio,” said Kurt Kelty, GM vice president of battery cell and pack.

As per GM and LGES’ renewed partnership, the two parties will develop prismatic battery cell technology and affiliated chemistries. GM’s electric vehicles (EVs) will use the prismatic battery cells created through the partnership.

“LG Energy Solution is proud to be expanding its relationship with one of its strongest partners, GM. Together with GM, we’ve made tremendous progress already and look forward to deepening our collaboration to drive the right chemistry and battery combinations for continued growth in the EV market,” said Wonjoon Suh, Executive Vice President and head of the company’s Advanced Automotive Battery division.

