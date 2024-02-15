LG Energy Solution secures lithium supply for the North American market

By

LG Energy Solution (LGES) signed an offtake agreement with WesCEF to expand its lithium supply chain for the North American market.

According to the agreement, WesCEF will supply the South Korean battery supplier with up to 85,000 tons of lithium concentrate. The lithium concentrate supply can be used to produce about 11,000 tons of lithium hydroxide, a raw material for cathodes.

WesCEF will produce lithium hydroxide from its Mt. Holland lithium project in Western Australia. It expects to start production by the first half of 2024. The Mt. Holland project is currently under construction.

Through their offtake agreement, LGES and WesCEF aim to deliver top-quality IRA-compliant batteries to customers. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has boosted electric vehicle (EV) investments in the United States.

“As an industry leader, in line with the global trend of electrification and corresponding clean energy policies, we are upholding the value of sustainability in not just our products but every aspect of our business, including [the] supply chain.”

“Partnering with major suppliers with great potentials like WesCEF, we will ensure stable procurement of key raw materials, thereby delivering advanced battery technologies at competitive prices,” said Kang Yeol Lee, Senior Vice President of Procurement Center at LG Energy Solution.

LG Energy Solution is building a battery plant in Arizona to help its customers see IRA requirements. The IRA has struck requirements on sourcing minerals for EV batteries, significantly affecting the number of electric vehicles that qualify for tax credits.

LGES’s plant in Arizona will play a crucial role in North America’s supply chain. The South Korean company is a longtime Tesla supplier. In October 2023, LGES announced that the Arizona battery plant would become a key production hub for 4680 cells in North America.

Recently, LGES announced plans to start 4680 production in South Korea by summer 2024. Once the Arizona plant is constructed, LGES will also produce 4680 batteries in North America.

