By

In a recent discussion at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference 2023, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman shared his reservations about Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s views on AI development. Musk, together with AI and tech leaders, have signed an open letter calling for a six-month pause on the development of artificial intelligence systems more capable than GPT-4.

Hoffman pointed out that while Musk has backed the points in the open letter, he has also been actively building AI teams in his respective companies. “Elon — while signing that letter — is trying to hire a whole team and stand up an AI effort,” the LinkedIn co-founder, who, along with Musk, is part of the “PayPal Mafia,” said.

Elon Musk has been building up an AI team in several of his companies. Tesla’s AI team is attempting to solve full self-driving, and last month, the CEO hinted at his intention to build a “maximum truth-seeking AI” as an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had also cofounded OpenAI in 2015, although he stepped down from its board in 2018.

This is not the first time that Musk’s fellow “PayPal Mafia” peer has shared some criticism of the Tesla CEO’s stance on AI development. In previous comments at CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Hoffman noted that it might be safer to adopt larger scale models for AI.

“I think some of it’s a little bit less well-intentioned, like ‘Everyone else slow down, so I can speed up. It’s overall, I think, broadly a mistaken effort because actually I think everything we’ve seen so far in terms of development is the best ways to get safety is through larger scale models — they actually train to align better with human interests, and so the call to slow down is actually, in fact, less safe,” Hoffman said.

“Elon tends to have an ‘I must build it with my own hands.’ You look at what amazing stuff he’s done with SpaceX and Tesla, and it has the kind of ‘It’s only great if I do it,” he added.

Elon Musk has so far not issued a response about the matter.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

LinkedIn co-founder calls out Elon Musk’s call for temporary halt on AI development