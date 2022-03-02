Lordstown Motors to exhibit Endurance EV pickup at NTEA Work Truck Week

By

Lordstown Motors said today it will be bringing the Endurance all-electric pickup to the Association for the Work Truck Industry’s (NTEA) Work Truck Week event in Indianapolis, Indiana from March 9 to 11.

Lordstown, an Ohio-based electric startup, said it will bring the Endurance pickup to Booth #409 of the event, which is the largest of its kind in North America. The event includes Work Truck Show exhibits, education and training, Green Truck Summit, and networking opportunities.

“The Lordstown Endurance is a unique vehicle offering a superior combination of handling, traction control, torque, and turning radius that we are confident will be appreciated by our fleet customers,” Lordstown Motors President Edward T. Hightower said. “With fewer moving parts than more conventional propulsion systems, we also believe the Endurance will have advantages in total cost of ownership.”

Lordstown may be attempting to bring more notoriety to its product, especially as the electric pickup market will expand substantially throughout the next two years. With Rivian’s R1T and GMC’s Hummer EV already on the market, the Ford F-150 Lightning will hit the market in the Spring, with the Tesla Cybertruck and Chevrolet Silverado EV both coming to the sector in 2023. Lordstown plans to begin deliveries of the truck before Tesla and Chevrolet bring their electric pickups to the market. Lordstown says it will begin production and commercial sales in Q3 2022.

It has not been an easy twelve months for Lordstown. Last Summer, the company announced there was “substantial doubt” that its doors would remain open for twelve months. Struggling with cash flow, Lordstown was then investigated by the SEC for fabricating pre-order counts for the Endurance truck. CEO Steve Burns was relieved of his duties, and Dan Ninivaggi took over.

The automaker then sold its Ohio factory to Foxconn, where the two companies will eventually work together on electric vehicle projects when the deal is finalized. A fresh surge of cash flow helped Lordstown’s future look upward, but there is still some doubt whether the company will make it to production.

Yesterday, General Motors confirmed that it had sold its holdings in Lordstown. It invested in the company in goodwill, according to spokesman Jim Cain. “Our objective in investing was to allow them to complete the purchase of the plant and restart production,” Cain said.

Lordstown reported its earnings for Q4 2021 on Monday morning. The company said that it still plans to begin production this year, but it will only deliver 500 cars, a significant decrease from the 30,000 units the company previously projected under old leadership.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Lordstown Motors to exhibit Endurance EV pickup at NTEA Work Truck Week