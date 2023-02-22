Lotus Eletre lands GQ’s SUV of the Year award

By

The Lotus Eletre electric hyper-SUV has taken GQ’s SUV of the Year award thanks to revolutionary styling and jaw-dropping performance.

Since the Lotus Eletre was announced, the iconic British sportscar brand had massive promises and expectations to live up to. But, thanks to investment from Geely Motors, the brand was more prepared than ever to electrify its ultra-premium offerings. And luckily, it’s clear that dedication has paid off as one of the brand’s newest EVs, the Lotus Eletre, has won SUV of the year from GQ Magazine.

“The premium electric SUV sector is filling up faster than you can say ‘recession-proof’ with all the big automotive beasts vying for attention, but none have grabbed our attention like Lotus,” said GQ’s judges, and there are a couple of reasons they found the British SUV so appealing.

As advertised by Lotus as “the world’s fastest dual motor SUV,” the Eletre’s performance doesn’t disappoint. Producing up to 905 horsepower and 726 pound-feet of torque, the hyper-SUV will rocket from 0-60 in just 2.95 seconds. And thanks to a massive 112kWh battery, the vehicle can still achieve a range of 373 miles max or 304 miles on the max performance variant.

But besides the incredible performance, the Lotus Eletre matches many of the other vehicles the British sportscar maker has introduced in recent years; it is drop-dead gorgeous.

“From the very first discussions about what the Eletre should be, our vision was to deliver a unique and highly desirable car that would demonstrate to the world what the EV future of Lotus would stand for. As an SUV, it will bring a completely new audience to the brand – a lifestyle customer. To be recognized for that by GQ, a globally renowned lifestyle publication, is a great honor,” says Ben Payne, Chief Creative Officer at Lotus.

Lotus is one of the few brands that has begun offering ultra-luxury electric vehicles in recent years, with traditional competitors like Ferrari and Lamborghini lagging behind. This investment seems to have paid off. Hopefully, it means that more amazing cars are set to come from the historic carmaker, and if GQ’s praise is any indication, Lotus is headed in the right direction.

