Pininfarina grows its U.S. footprint in early bid for EV hypercar market control

Automobili Pininfarina has announced today that it is again expanding its dealership network in the United States as it looks to take advantage of the small number of electric hypercars currently on the market.

With Pininfarina’s relationship with Ferrari essentially coming to an end in 2017 with the release of the Ferrari-designed La Ferrari, it was no surprise that the famous Italian brand decided to build a car of its own. Still, the fact that its first offering, the Pininfarina Batista, would be electric was a shock to many. Now, the luxury Italian hypercar maker is looking to double down on its lead as it announces yet another dealership as part of its network in the United States.

Pininfarina’s newest dealership is Salt Lake City Motorcars in Utah, the company’s 11th dealer in the U.S., following the establishment of a brand new network of dealers that began in 2021. But if you want one of Pininfarina’s exclusive electric hypercars, you might already be too late, as the company will only be making 150. In one of their most recent showings at Monterey Car Week, the exclusive “Anniversario” edition sold out by the end of the event.

In the world of hypercars, the Pininfarina Batista is a rare breed. Besides the Rimac Nevara, which the Batista is based on, the Lotus Evija, and some assorted EV startup offerings, the market is quite barren. This is especially the case when looking at traditional segment leaders, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Koenigsegg, McLaren, or even Pagani, who have yet to dip their toes in EVs. Moreover, mainstream brands like Porsche, Mercedes, and Audi have yet to electrify their highest-performance offerings.

“This masterpiece of Italian design is the very pinnacle of performance and luxury,” says Gösta Henning, Chief Sales Officer of Automobili Pininfarina. “With its sophisticated electric powertrain and unprecedented power. We have made a fantastic start in North America with Battista and we look forward to building momentum in an extremely important region through our collaboration with Automobili Pininfarina Salt Lake City.”

While it can be hard to quantify the demand for hypercars due to the nature of their limited production runs, there is no question that the Pininfarina Batista is bringing something new to the table. While retaining the historic prestige of the Pininfarina brand, which has arguably designed some of the most beautiful cars ever made, the Batista gives drivers unprecedented power and agility, most recently achieving a certified 0-60 time of 1.79 seconds. A time, if you are curious, that will undoubtedly turn your brain to mush instantaneously.

The Batista achieves this insane acceleration thanks to a quad-motor system that produces 1,900 horsepower and 1,726 pound-feet of torque. On top of that, the hypercar still achieves a respectable 300 miles of range, made possible by an enormous 120kWh battery. All for the low, low price of $2.2 million.

Pininfarina is once again on the very cutting edge of the auto industry, blending beauty and the future of mobility in amazing harmony. While it remains to be seen how the market will treat the company’s first vehicle, it will certainly be remembered as a trailblazer in years to come.

