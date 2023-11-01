Lucid Motors adding Apple and Amazon Music to the Air

By

After adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the Air sedan earlier this year, Lucid Motors is now preparing to add Apple and Amazon Music as standalone apps.

According to a source familiar with the matter who told Teslarati, Lucid is now preparing to add Apple and Amazon Music to the Air sedan. The update comes a little over six months after Lucid added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to its vehicles and after the company was seen testing those applications as early as last year.

The addition of Apple Music and Amazon Music has also been alluded to in a job listing on LinkedIn for Senior Product Manager of Media Partner Management, in which the automaker says the role requires the worker to “fulfill responsibilities of Product Owner for Apple, Amazon Music and other Media app partners.”

Unlike Apple CarPlay, which offers a whole suite of hands-free apps including Music, Navigation and more, the Amazon and Apple Music apps are expected to be standalone, letting users sign in and access their music libraries from within the Air.

Like electric vehicles (EVs) from Tesla, Rivian and other brands, Lucid deploys over-the-air (OTA) software updates to add upgrades and, in this case, new apps. It’s not exactly clear when Lucid will add Apple and Amazon’s music software, though it’s likely to come in a future update at some point.

The news also comes after the first Lucid Air Sapphire rolled off of the automaker’s production line late last month, considered an electric luxury super-sports sedan with a 0-60 mph acceleration of just 1.89 seconds. Lucid also reported its third-quarter deliveries and earnings this month, with the company falling short of average Wall Street delivery estimates for the Air.

You can watch Lucid’s video announcing the addition of Apple CarPlay below, as shared by the automaker earlier this year.

