Polestar 4 has lowest lifespan carbon impact of automaker’s whole lineup

Polestar has just published its first Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) for the Polestar 4 electric crossover, which looks at how many lifespan carbon emissions a given vehicle is expected to produce. The assessment for the Polestar 4 notes that, upon launch, the vehicle has the lowest lifespan carbon impact of the company’s entire lineup.
The Polestar 4 single-motor Standard Range has a lifecycle carbon footprint of just 19.4 tons of CO2e at launch, according to results from the LCA as detailed in a press release on Wednesday. By comparison, the Long Range single- and dual-motor variants feature lifespan carbon impacts of 19.9tCO2e and 21.4tCO2e, respectively.
The single-motor configuration of the vehicle is set to be available in China as soon as this month, and it’s set to be produced at the Hangzhou Bay, China Geely SEA factory. The factory uses carbon-reducing measures such as solar roof panels, hydropower, low-carbon aluminum from smelters that also use hydropower, and more.
“To support our net zero goal, we set carbon budgets for all our cars,” said Fredrika Klarén, Polestar’s Head of Sustainability. “Throughout the product development of Polestar 4, its carbon budget has influenced everything from material choices to factory energy sources. Sharing the LCA enables us to show that we can strive for net zero – one ton of CO2e at a time.”
The announcement comes as part of Polestar’s larger Polestar 0 goal, which states an initiative to reach climate neutrality in production by 2030. The automaker plans to offer five performance electric vehicles (EVs) by 2026, and the Polestar 4 is the company’s third production car and is set to launch this month through early 2024.
Notably, Polestar says that aluminum makes up roughly 23 to 24 percent of the vehicles’ carbon footprints, although steer and iron comprise around 20 percent. Additionally, the automaker says that battery modules account for the largest portion of the carbon footprint of material production and refining, representing about 36 to 40 percent.
The automaker unveiled the Polestar 4 earlier this year, with the electric sports coupe expected to be the company’s “fastest production car to date.”
You can compare the lifecycle carbon footprint of each of the Polestar 4 and Polestar 2 below, according to figures listed on the company’s website. The automaker currently says it’s still compiling data for the Polestar 3. You can also learn more about Polestar’s LCA reports here.
|Vehicle and Configuration
|Lifecycle Carbon Footprint (in tCO2e)
|Polestar 2 Long Range Single-Motor
|22.4
|Polestar 2 Long Range Dual-Motor
|23.1
|Polestar 4 Standard Range Single-Motor
|19.4
|Polestar 4 Long Range Single-Motor
|19.9
|Polestar 4 Long Range Dual-Motor
|21.4
