Lucid begins deliveries of Dream Edition to European customers

Lucid began delivering its limited-production Dream Edition to its customers in Europe, the automaker announced.

European customers can choose between two versions of the Dream Edition: the Performance and the Range.

Dream Edition Performance features two motors producing a combined 828 kW (1,111 horsepower) and an all-electric driving range of 799 km on the WLTP combined cycle. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds.

Dream Edition Range embodies Lucid’s exacting focus on efficiency, with an industry-leading electric driving range of up to 883 km on the WLTP combined cycle. Dream Edition Range is powered by two motors, producing 696 kW (933 horsepower).

Both the Lucid Air Dream Edition and Air Grand Touring are built on the automaker’s 900-volt+ architecture and are able to use DC fast chargers capable of 300+kW.

In a post on LinkedIn, Lucid’s Director of Federal Affairs, Michael Tubman, said, “The Lucid Air is now the longest-range vehicle on the roads of a second continent!”

The automaker’s European headquarters is based in Amsterdam and recently opened its first European service, delivery, and sales center in Hilversum, the Netherlands. The automaker also opened up studios in Geneva, Switzerland, and Munich, Germany, and has plans for future European expansion.

The automaker is also accepting reservations from European customers for all trim levels of the Lucid Air starting at a fully refundable €300. The automaker added that it is accepting reservations for all trim levels of the Lucid Air starting at a fully refundable €300 for European customers in the following countries:

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Italy

Monaco

The Netherlands

Norway

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The UK

Teslarati reached out to the automaker for a comment, and we will update you when or if we receive one.

