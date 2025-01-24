By

There is no doubt that the pitchforks are out for Elon Musk online as of late, especially following the CEO’s speech during U.S. President Donald Trump’s post-inauguration celebration. Unfortunately, it appears that some netizens are now taking out their anger on some of the CEO’s family members, as noted by Maye Musk, mother to the siblings Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca Musk.

The controversy:

During his speech at Trump’s post-inauguration celebration, Elon Musk thanked the audience for their participation in the recent U.S. presidential elections.

“Some elections are important. Some are not, but this one, this one really mattered. And I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you. My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured,” Musk said.

To highlight his point, Musk put his hand to his heart and threw it to the audience twice. The action, when taken out of context with what the CEO was saying at the time, looked very controversial.

The media coverage:

Coverage of Musk’s salute has been extremely negative, with numerous media outlets quickly using the incident as alleged proof that the CEO was a fascist.

The narrative surrounding Musk’s controversial gesture, which critics call a Nazi salute, has resulted in Teslas being dubbed as the “Swasticar,” the “Model SS,” and other similar terms on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

It has also prompted a claimed protest that was allegedly projected on the facade of Giga Berlin, which reportedly spelled out “Heil Tesla.”

It should be noted that Musk has received support from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who noted that the CEO is not antisemitic. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has also expressed its support of Musk.

It was astonishing how insanely hard legacy media tried to cancel me for saying “my heart goes out to you” and moving my hand from my heart to the audience.



In the end, this deception will just be another nail in the coffin of legacy media. https://t.co/RKa3UsB7sd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2025

Elon Musk’s recent comments:

Elon Musk is not a stranger to online attacks, and thus, he has remained largely unfazed by the criticism he has been receiving online.

In a recent post on X, however, Musk did note that “It was astonishing how insanely hard legacy media tried to cancel me for saying “my heart goes out to you” and moving my hand from my heart to the audience.”

He also noted that “In the end, this deception will just be another nail in the coffin of legacy media.”

Unfortunately @ToscaMusk ‘s movie streaming platform is suffering. On Facebook, there is continuous hate for @PassionFlix as subscribers should not support a Nazi family. Hundreds have canceled their subscriptions. They actually believe the MSN!!!

For me, I receive numerous USA… https://t.co/JtgJsQJ9RQ — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) January 24, 2025

Maye Musk shares her frustration:

In a post on X, Maye Musk shared that Elon’s sister, Tosca, and her company, PassionFlix, has been getting attacked online following the CEO’s controversial gesture.

As per Maye, Tosca Musk’s company, which produces romance films, has been receiving a continuous stream of hate on Facebook.

Hundreds of subscribers have reportedly left as well since they refuse to support a “Nazi” family.

“Unfortunately, Tosca Musk’s movie streaming platform is suffering. On Facebook, there is continuous hate for PassionFlix as subscribers should not support a Nazi family. Hundreds have canceled their subscriptions. They actually believe the MSN!!! For me, I receive numerous USA and European media interviews, which I delete. Legacy media needs to die quicker,” Maye Musk wrote.

In response to Maye Musk’s post, several users on X have voiced their support for Tosca, with some stating that they would be subscribing to the romance streaming platform in support of the CEO’s sister.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Maye Musk shares frustration over media’s “Nazi family” portrayal amid Elon Musk gesture controversy