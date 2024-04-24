Mercedes-Benz unveils all-electric G 580

By

Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled its all-electric G 580 SUV. It comes with the brand’s EQ Technology and has a combined energy consumption of 30,3-27.7 kWh/100 km.

“Throughout its more than 45-year history, the G-Class has always used the most modern drive technology available. So, it’s entirely fitting that the innovative drive concept with four individually controlled electric motors once again raises the legendary performance of our off-road icon to a new level. It even retains that familiar angular silhouette and is true to the character of our beloved ‘Geländewagen,'” commented Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz G-class vehicle is based on a ladder-frame concept. It also features a selectable low-range off-road gear reduction system with independent suspension and a rigid axle at the rear.

The G 580 has a 116kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated into the ladder frame to ensure a low center of gravity. The battery packs are housed in a torsion-resistant casing, protecting them from water and dirt. Based on the WLTP standard, the all-electric Mercedes-Benz pickup has a range of up to 473 km.

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 is powered by four individually controlled motors. Each motor is located at the wheels of the vehicles and integrated into the ladder frame for a maximum total output of 432 kW and a maximum torque of 1,164 Nm.

The standard Mercedes-Benz G 580 has an MBUX infotainment system, a multifunctional steering wheel in Napa leather, and ambient lighting. Customers may opt to include the Keyless-Go feature, temperature-controlled cup holders, the Burmester 3D surround sound system, and the transparent bonnet. They may also include the resident OFFROAD COCKPIT and additional digital functions to enhance their off-road experience.

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology is available for the starting price of €142,621 (USD$152,411.22). The EDITION ONE variant starts at €192,524.15 (USD$205,739.97).

