Mercedes unveils its first pinnacle luxury EV, the Maybach EQS SUV

Mercedes has unveiled its first ultra-luxury electric vehicle, the Maybach EQS SUV.

Maybach has made a name for itself by taking the already well-known premium driving experience of Mercedes and taking it to another level. The brand’s most recognizable vehicle, the Maybach S-Class, challenges the luxury and price tag of Rolls-Royce and often does so quite successfully. Now, Mercedes has introduced its first ultra-luxury electric vehicle, the Maybach EQS SUV.

If it isn’t apparent from the vehicle’s profile and name, the Maybach EQS SUV is based on the Mercedes EQS SUV, which is already a luxury offering in its own right. However, with an expected price tag north of $200,000, it makes its Mercedes counterpart look like an affordable offering.

Besides the noticeable styling changes, primarily in paintwork and trim pieces, the Maybach EQS SUV receives a modest mechanical upgrade over the already well-performing EQS SUV. First, the vehicle comes standard as a dual motor all-wheel-drive configuration, but it now produces a massive 649 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. Despite the increase in power output and no physical capacity change to the battery (107.8kWh), the Maybach achieves roughly 70 more miles of range, 372 miles on a full charge.

The Maybach still charges in the same respectable 30 minutes from 10-80% as the Mercedes EQS SUV.

“The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is a milestone in our brand history, says Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach. “For us, it embodies nothing less than the redefinition of automotive excellence in the age of electromobility. Our customers can look forward to an absolutely top-class electric driving experience – with the aura of the extraordinary that is typical of Maybach.”

Ironically, while the performance bump is undoubtedly a welcome inclusion, Maybach, as usual, has made its focus clear; an incredible interior experience.

The Mercedes Maybach team has woven incredible comfort and luxury with the highest tech and suitability possible. Materials throughout the cabin, including the Nappa leather, aluminum trim, and suede accents, have all been responsibly sourced or made from recycled materials. As for the tech offering, it is top-notch. Both from and rear passengers have access to massive screens and a suite of seat comfort settings fit for those who can afford to be driven in them.

This focus on tech and interior software experience is even noted by Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz, in his statement on the unveiling. “The Mercedes‑Maybach EQS SUV unites our ambition to lead in digital and electric with our focus on the luxury segment. The very first all-electric vehicle from Mercedes-Maybach complements the best technologies from Mercedes‑Benz with the extra comfort and individual details that are only available from Mercedes‑Maybach.”

While the Maybach offering will certainly not be a mass-market seller, the brand is often the pioneer of technologies and materials that eventually make their way to entry-level Mercedes offerings. Mercedes has previously noted that it will be using an increasing amount of recycled materials within its vehicles, and hopefully, the Maybach EQS SUV is just the tip of the iceberg.

