Mitsubishi partners with European chip maker to develop semiconductors

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation—a Japanese multinational electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing company—entered a partnership with the Netherlands’ Nexperia B.V. Mitsubishi and Nexperia aims to develop silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors.

The Tokyo-based electronics and electrical equipment manufacturer plans to leverage its wide-band gap semiconductor technologies by developing and supplying SiC MOSFET chips to Nexperia. In turn, the European chip maker will use Mitsubishi’s SiC MOSFET chips to develop SiC discrete devices.

“Nexperia is a leading company in the industrial sector with proven technologies for high-quality discrete semiconductors. We are delighted to enter into this co-development partnership that will leverage the semiconductor technologies of both companies,” commented Masayoshi Takemi, Executive Officer and Group President of Semiconductors & Devices at Mitsubishi Electric.

The partnership announcement mentioned the electric vehicle market and the exponential growth it is causing in SiC power semiconductors. SiC power semiconductors offer lower energy loss, higher operating temperatures, and faster switching speeds than conventional silicon power semiconductors.

“This mutually beneficial strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Electric represents a significant stride in Nexperia’s silicon carbide journey. Mitsubishi Electric has a strong track record as a supplier of technically proven SiC devices and modules.

“Combined with Nexperia’s high-quality standards and expertise in discrete products and packaging, we will certainly generate positive synergies between both companies – ultimately enabling our customers to deliver highly energy-efficient products in the industrial, automotive or consumer markets they serve,” said Mark Roeloffzen, SVP & General Manager Business Group Bipolar Discretes at Nexperia.

A few automakers have started delving into the semiconductor supply chain to improve their technology and competitiveness in the global electric car market. For instance, in August, Volkswagen Group announced it would work closer with Tier 1 suppliers to specify which semiconductors and electronic parts to use in its vehicles. In June, Stellantis and Foxconn entered a joint venture to develop semiconductors for electric vehicles.

