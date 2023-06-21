Stellantis partners with Foxconn to develop semiconductors for EVs

By

Stellantis and Foxconn entered a joint venture to create SiliconAuto, a company dedicated to designing and selling state-of-the-art semiconductors, especially for electric vehicles.

SiliconAuto’s semiconductors are tailored for the next generation of vehicles in the automotive industry, namely electric vehicle platforms. Stellantis and Foxconn plan to supply SiliconAuto chips to the automotive industry by 2026.

“Stellantis will benefit from a robust supply of essential components, which is critical to fueling the rapid, software-defined transformation of our products,” said Stellantis Chief Technology Officer Ned Curic. “Our goal is to build vehicles that seamlessly connect with our customers’ daily lives and deliver class-leading capabilities years after they leave the assembly line. With this joint venture, we can create purpose-built innovations with an efficient partnership.”

Stellantis will use the semiconductors made by SiliconAuto. The chips will be used in STLA Brain, the brand’s electrical/electronic and software architecture of over-the-air updates.

Stellantis believes it can generate about $23 billion in extra revenue from vehicle software by 2030. STLA Brain plays a big part in those expectations, along with STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA AutoDrive.

STLA Brain is a Level 2 autonomous system expected to roll out in 2024. Stellantis aims to upgrade STLA Brain’s capabilities to Level 3 self-driving features through over-the-air updates.

“Our electrification and software strategies will support the shift to become a sustainable mobility tech company to lead the pack, leveraging the associated business growth with over-the-air features and services and delivering the best experience to our customers,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

“With the three all-new, AI-powered technology platforms to arrive in 2024, deployed across the four STLA vehicle platforms, we will leverage the speed and agility associated with the decoupling of hardware and software cycles,” Tavares added.

