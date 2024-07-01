By

Excitement for the Jeep Wagoneer S electric vehicle has been building in the United States for the last six months as its 2024 fall release nears.

According to Google search data analyzed by Hippo Leasing, the Jeep Wagoneer S has been the number one most searched electric vehicle in the last six months. Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, teased the all-electric Wagoneer S at the beginning of the year. Pictures of the Jeep Wagoneer S were released, revealing its exterior and parts of its interior design.

Jeep will maintain the Wagoneer S’ traditional appearance based on the photos. The automaker also teased that the upcoming electric vehicle’s interior will be fitted with premium technology, including a best-in-class 45-inch display screen and over 170 standard safety and security features. Its cabin will be designed with meticulously crafted details made of eco-friendly materials.

Jeep is confident that the Wagoneer S will deliver an exhilarating driving experience, with up to 600 horsepower and a range of over 300 miles. It’s expected to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. Jeep’s MSRP starting price for the Wagoneer S is $70,795.

There were 1,026,000 Google searches for the Jeep Wagoneer S in the first half of the year. It beat searches for the Tesla Roadster by over 120,000 searches. Rounding out the top five EV Google searches for the past six months were the Lucid Gravity, Rivian R3, and Mercedes EQG, respectively.

