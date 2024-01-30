Jeep teases its all-electric Wagoneer S

By

Jeep has teased its all-electric Wagoneer S, providing a first look at what parent company Stellantis plans to bring to market.

Details regarding the Wagoneer S are limited, as Stellantis brought a few looks at the vehicle and its interior to light in a press release today:

Credit: Jeep Credit: Jeep Credit: Jeep Credit: Jeep Credit: Jeep Credit: Jeep

A Classic Jeep Design

With many EVs that equip an identical name to past ICE iterations, OEMs have commonly veered away from the typical look.

For example, Ford went with a crossover for its electric Mustang Mach-E.

However, Jeep stuck with a relatively traditional look for the Wagoneer S, which will likely help maintain some interest from those who are loyal to the brand and the look of the vehicle.

Quality, Meticulously Crafted Design

The Jeep Wagoneer S interior was fit with premium technology and meticulously crafted details. It also seems to be equipped with environmentally-friendly materials, according to Jeep’s press release and will feature a tailored driver control center with a Jeep brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain toggle and dynamic ambient lighting for a modern look and feel.

A dual-pane panoramic sunroof and a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system highlight the interior features.

STLA Platform

Stellantis unveiled its BEV-native STLA Large Platform just last week, and it aims to give 500 miles of range, equip 400 and 800-volt architectures, and be compatible with crossovers and full-size SUVs.

Dodge, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati will all build vehicles that will feature the STLA platform, and the Wagoneer S will be one of the first to utilize it.

